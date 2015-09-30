Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, ready with her Bollywood comeback vehicle Jazbaa, will add a dose of glamour to the opening ceremony of Indian Super League (ISL) in Chennai on October 3 by performing on a medley of her songs.

“She is performing at the opening of the ISL Football League on October 3. It’s a medley of her songs,” Aishwarya’s spokesperson told IANS.

One can expect the actress dancing on some of her hit tracks like Crazy kiya re, Dola re dole and Zor ka jhatka at the opener of the sporting event, in which Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek Bachchan co-owns a franchise.

The second edition of the two-month long ISL will start with a match between Kolkata and Chennai. Abhishek is a co-owner of the Chennai team, and Aishwarya has reportedly agreed to perform onstage as a gesture to cheer for her husband.

The opening match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

On the movie front, Aishwarya is excited for her forthcoming action thriller Jazbaa, which will hit the screens on October 9.