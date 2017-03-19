Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s father Krishnaraj Rai, who was under intensive care at the Lilavati hospital here, passed away on Saturday after a brief illness.

Aishwarya’s spokesperson confirmed the news about his demise to IANS. Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted attending the funeral. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre etc came to pay their last respects to Aishwarya’s father.

According to Lt Gen V Ravishankar, who was treating him at the hospital, he had lymphoma. He was in hospital for over a month.

“Mr Rai passed away around 4 p.m. in Lilavati hospital ICU,” Ravishankar told IANS via a message.

A Mangalorean, Krishnaraj is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

During his stay at the hospital, he was visited by Aishwarya’s in-laws Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.