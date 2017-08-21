Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Star With This Actor In Fanney Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor are all set to star in Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan. The recent buzz is that we might see R Madhavan opposite Aishwarya Rai in the same film.

According to a report in India.com, Madhavan, who has wowed us with his performances in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, has been roped in by the makers of the film to romance Ash.

According to reports, the film will deal with one of the most disturbing issues – body shaming. The theme was revealed by Pinkvilla recently.

“Stop body shaming and be yourself – is the strong message that Fanney Khan wants to give out. Body shaming happens when someone overweight is humiliated by making mocking or critical comments about their body shape or size. Aishwarya has undergone that post her pregnancy after she gave birth to Aaradhya and it’s something she feels strongly about,” a close source quoted to Pinkvilla.

Akshay Oberoi and Rajkummar Rao were also reportedly being considered for the role but Maddy seems to have had the upper hand. Here’s looking forward to see this refreshing pairing on screen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film was a hit at the box office. Whereas R.Madhavan was last seen in Saala Khadoos which was a flop at the box office. The actor will soon be seen in Chanda Mama Door Ke with Sushant Singh Rajput and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

