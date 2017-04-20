Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of Filmfare magazine is hotness personified! The 43-year-old style diva of Bollywood has graced the cover of Filmfare’s May 8 issue.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the cover of Filmfare here:

B-Town’s star couple Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan celebrates their 10th wedding anniversary today. The actors tied the knot on 20th April 2007. They have a 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Karan Johar, a close friend of the couple took to Twitter to wish them on their 10th wedding anniversary. The filmmaker tweeted, ‘Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years…how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan’

Congratulations @juniorbachchan on 10 beautiful years…how time flies! Still remember the sangeet performances!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/S2R9QZsQ9z — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 20, 2017

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to everyone for their wishes. He tweeted, ‘And just like that…. It’s been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love.’

And just like that…. It’s been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 20, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, has been chosen by another entertainment magazine CineBlitz for the cover of their March-April issue. Sidharth has been clicked by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra on the cover of CineBlitz here:

Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in 2012, is constantly in the news for his alleged romantic relationship with the actress.

According to reports, the Dear Zindagi actress had gone to visit her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra at his place recently. She left for home at around 3 am. Alia was reportedly stranded on the roads at 3 am with her drunken bodyguard in her car, whom she fired later!

Though Sidharth and Alia have never come out in the open about their relationship but they keep dropping major hints which lead fans to speculate. Sidharth and Alia have worked together in Shakun Batra’s Kapoor & Sons which released last year.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Reloaded, which is being helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen opposite Sidharth in the film.