Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kajol & More Attend Mickey Contractor’s Party

Make-up artist Mickey Contractor is the man who has made our celebrities look picture perfect always! He is one of the most top make-up artists in the film industry and he has successfully completed 12 long years with MAC.

Mickey has been associated with several Bollywood celebrities and he has always effortlessly made them look gorgeous.

The celebrity make-up artist recently celebrated his 12 years with MAC with a star-studded affair. Mickey has been associated with MAC ever since the brand made its existence in India.

He is the reason behind some of the best looks we have seen in the films, magazines and red carpets. He was the reason behind Urmila Matondkar in Rangeela, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Preity Zinta in Kal Ho Naa Ho and many more. His work will next be seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer film, Veere Di Wedding.

While celebrating the 12 years with MAC, several B-Town celebs graced his lavish party. The party was attended by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Dia Mirza, Sushmita Sen, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor with wife Neetu Kapoor and more! This was quite a starry affair and they looked their best at the event. Some of the pictures were shared by the celebs themselves on the social media platforms.

Check out pictures here: