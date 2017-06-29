Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is NOT Singing In Fanney Khan

Rubbishing rumours of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan making her singing debut with Fanney Khan, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment says the actress will only play a singer and not sing in the film.

There have been reports that the 43-year-old actress will be singing a track in her upcoming film Fanney Khan. However, it seems we will have to wait for a little longer to witness Aishwarya’s singing debut as that is not happening at least with this film. Confirming the news, Fanney Khan co-producer Prernaa Arora said, “For now she is not singing, but yes she is playing a singer in the film but in reality, we still have to wait for that big moment when she decides to sing.”

Even though Aishwarya is not going behind the mic, her co-star Anil Kapoor will be singing not one or two but multiple songs for the musical-drama. With a powerful star cast of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, Fanney Khan will be the directorial debut of Atul Manjrekar, and is the Hindi adaptation of the 2000 Dutch release, Everybody’s Famous! The musical-drama showcases the lead actors in a very distinct avatar. Aishwarya will be seen in the avatar of a glamorous singer who will win hearts with her positivity and freshness. The actress, who is currently on a family vacation in New York, is known to be starting with her preparation for the role as soon as she is back in the city.

Talking about Aishwarya’s role, Prernaa Arora said, “Aishwarya is a stunning and an extremely talented actress. In Fanney Khan, she will be seen in a completely different avatar from all our recent past films. She is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist who will make you smile with her screen presence.”

The team starts building the set in Mumbai next month and Anil will kick off shooting in the first week of August. Aishwarya joins him by the month-end and the film will wrap up in a start-to-finish schedule by October.