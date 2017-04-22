Aishwarya Rai Bachchan honoured with the most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for Sarbjit

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been honoured with the greatest award of Indian cinema— the Dadasaheb Phalke award. The 43-year-old actress has bagged the accolade for her realistic performance in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit.

Aishwarya looked breathtakingly stunning in an Anju Modi outfit as she appeared at the venue in Mumbai to receive the honour, which is the most prestigious award of Indian cinema. She even happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Check out AishwaryaRai Bachchan bagging the honour:

Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Asha Bhosle and Dilip Kumar have been recipients of this prestigious award in the past.

Aishwarya won hearts with her realistic portrayal of Sarabjit Singh’s sister Dalbeer Kaur in his biopic. The title role was played by Randeep Hooda. Both the actors were showered with praises for their performance by critics as well as the audience. Sarabjit hit theatres on 20th May last year.

For the unversed, Sarabjit Singh was an Indian man who was sentenced to death by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991 after accidentally crossing the border and landing in the country. He spent 22 years in Pakistan’s jail for being convicted as a spy sent by India. He was brutally tortured in jail and was finally killed by other inmates of the prison as a retaliation of Indian parliament attack mastermind Afzal Guru’s execution by the Indian government.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. There are reports that she might be paired with her husband Abhishek Bachchan in Mani Ratnam’s next. The actress has reportedly been roped in for a role in Milan Luthria’s action drama Baadshaho, which boasts of an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’cruz, and Esha Gupta. The grapevine is abuzz that she will be cast in Sujoy Ghosh’s next alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.