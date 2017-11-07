Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Getting More Screen Space In Fanney Khan?

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to star in Fanney Khan which is the official Indian remake of the Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. The actress plays the role of a superstar singer, originally played by Thekla Reuten. The film directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar and also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, is all set to give Aishwarya Rai Bachchan more screen space in Fanney Khan for her focus and dedication towards her career as well as for the film.

“She now has a far more important role than the actress who played her part in the original film,” a source to the Daily .

“It was always one of the pivotal characters. But now she has been given far more importance in the script than what the original actress got. Aishwarya plays a singer and has four songs which she will sing herself for the first time,” says the source.

While refraining from commenting on her enhanced role in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya says, “I was very sure that whenever I decided to work after my daughter’s birth, it would have to be only when I can concentrate fully on my work. I didn’t want to be distracted or divided. It’s always a hundred percent of me in whatever I do.”

Aishwarya also mentions that she will do only one film at a time. “Because that’s about all I can do justice to, given my priority is my daughter.” Lately, the actress also has to devote more time to her mother who after Aishwarya’s father’s death lives alone.