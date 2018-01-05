Here is a treat for all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans! After a gap of one year, the diva is not only back with her upcoming release Fanne Khan but also has number of movies lined up for the coming two years. According to what we hear the actress has already signed her next film, the remake of Nargis Dutt’s iconic film, Raat Aur Din and has demanded a hefty amount for the film.

As per a report in the Mid-Day, “Aishwarya has demanded 10 crores for her next film, Raat Aur Din (1967) remake.”

The report also mentions that the makers have agreed to Aishwarya’s reported demands without a second thought “Since Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a double role, the film (Raat Aur Din) will require extensive preparation. It will be a time-consuming project, which means she will have to let go of the other films that come her way. The fee she has quoted is fair. The producers have agreed to the amount without any negotiation” mid-day quoted the source as saying.

“The makers have discussed the tribute film with Sanjay. Since Aishwarya has wrapped up her parts for Fanney Khan, she will start prepping for the film soon.”

The source quoted about the reaction of the producers on Aishwarya’s demand “Though trade insiders are squirming at the possibility of a 44-year-old female actor walking home with a fat pay cheque, producer Prernaa Arora believes that Ash is putting a lot at stake for her film, and the fee is warranted.”

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. She will next be seen in Atul Manjrekar-directed Fanne Khan, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Fanne Khan will lock horns with Salman Khan’s Race 3 on 15 June 2018