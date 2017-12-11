Fanne Khan which previously was called as Fanney Khan has wrapped up its shooting which was followed by a grand party. Stars like Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam and cast members in Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor were present.

Backed by KriArj Entertainment, the party was a memorable one having who’s who of the B’Town. Divya Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Saiyami Kher, Producer Prernaa Arora and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra were present at the event.

Fun get together for team #fanneykhan with the @kriarj team 🎉Keep shining ❤️ @iprernaarora and Arjun keep shining👍🏻 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:12am PST

There was one more reason for this party to shine, it was the birthday bash of KriArj Entertainment’s co-founder and Fanne Khan producer Prernaa Arora. So, a party with such grandeur was definitely needed of the year.

The official handle of KriArj Entertainment posted a photo of the team which was titled as, “A happy bunch came together when Mr. ‘fanne khan’ wrapped up his part of the shoot @AnilKapoor @RakeyshOmMehra @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 #AishwaryaRaiBachchan#PrernaaArora #ArjunNKapoor #bhushankumar.”

Earlier, Anil Kapoor revealed his look from the film via social media. He looks dapper, proving that age is just a number.

He posted two images of himself in his character as Fanne Khan on Instagram, and captioned them: “Think you who know Fanne Khan is? Think again! This is just the tip of the iceberg… With Fanne, the only thing you can expect is the unexpected!”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was missing from the pics posted by official accounts but thankfully a fan club posted a picture of her and we can’t get out eyes off her.

Full photo of Aishwarya from Prerna Arora’s birthday bash – she look stunning!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H14iBZ6P3u — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) December 10, 2017

Fanne Khan is a musical comedy film directed by Atul Manjrekar. The film is being jointly produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, KriArj Entertainment and T-Series. It is the official remake of the Oscar-nominated 2000 Dutch film Everybody’s Famous!.

Super fun with my fanne team my fav @RakeyshOmMehra n dearest Anil Kapoor n saiyami at a cozy get together with t lovely Prerna arora @kriarj !! pic.twitter.com/xyHt4ZS0MB — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) December 9, 2017

Fanne Khan will clash with Salman Khan’s Race 3 at the box office on Eid-ul-Fitr next June. The movie takes on body shaming in a major way and also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan apart from Rajkummar Rao.