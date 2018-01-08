The power couple of the B-Town, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are again in the news! The pictures of their luxurious Mumbai apartment have grabbed many eyeballs.

The images of their brand new apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla complex have been shared online.

Architectural Digest has reported that the duo’s neighbor will be actress Sonam Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, Sonam will soon tie a knot with her longtime rumoured beau, Anand Ahuja and shift to their new apartment next to Bachchans. It is being said that they bought the property in 2015. According to the reports, the Signia Isles building has been designed by Talati Panthaky Associates. The 5500 square foot home costs 38,000 per sq ft.

Aishwarya and Abhishek currently stay in their bungalow Jalsa in Juhu. Apart from this, they also own homes on the 37th floor of Skylark Towers which is in Worli and a palatial villa in Dubai’s Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for her next film, Fanne Khan in which she will be seen sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. The film is all set to release in June 2018 and it will be locking horns with Salman Khan’s Race 3 on Eid.

Apart from Fanne Khan, Aishwarya has also been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din and apparently, the Jazbaa actress has shown interest in the film too. The official announcement is awaited.