Aisha Sharma, who is set to make her debut with upcoming film “Satyameva Jayate“, says she believes in speaking her mind without any fear.

The actress added that she connects with her character in “Satyameva Jayate” over this quality.

She will be seen essaying role of a young girl, Shikha, who is a veterinarian by profession but believes in raising her voice against injustice and standing for her truth.

“Shikha is a very real character. She is today’s girl with a modern outlook to life and believes is standing against at wrong doings. She’s not meek, she stands her own,” Aisha said in a statement to IANS.

“For me, when I read the script and etched out her personality in my mind, I did see alot of common ground between her thought process and way of life like my own. I’ve always spoken my mind and never been afraid to call things as I see them. Growing up in fact, I have landed myself into trouble too courtesy my need to be the crusader of change,” she added.