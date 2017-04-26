Ranbir Kapoor had hit the headlines recently, for his amazing transformation, for the Dutt biopic. A picture of his avatar as Sanjay Dutt, went viral from the sets of the film and it has been super impressive. Clearly, the star has been working hard on this film. It also stars Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Recently, talking about Ranbir’s act in the film, Vicky said, “When the audience will see the film, they will be extremely surprised to see Ranbir in Sanjay Dutt’s character. He has been working hard for the film and he is getting into the skin of the character.”

Looks like Ranbir may have now taken a break from shoot. Last night, he was seen leaving for London, along with mother, Neetu Kapoor. We have to say, Ranbir looked rather handsome in his airport look. He was seen sporting a black jacket and denims. His mother, Neetu Kapoor was as always dressed to perfection.

Ranbir has now also completed the shooting for his home production, Jagga Jasoos. The film has seen a lot of delays and hopefully will hit the theaters soon without any further glitches. It stars Ranbir along with his ex-flame, Katrina Kaif.

Apart from this, Rabir also has another project lined up, which is the superhero movie with Ayan Mukerji, temporarily titled Dragon. It stars Alia Bhatt as Ranbir’s lead, this is the first time the duo will be working together.