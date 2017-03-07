Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on two of his next projects. The actor will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali’s The Ring and after the post production work of the film, will begin working on Aanand L Rai’s next. The actor was spotted at the airport yesterday and we must say he looks perfectly comfortable in his casual avatar.

Also, Befikre star Vaani Kapoor who rose the temperatures with her hot bod in the film was seen arriving in style at the airport. Salman Khan’s close friend Daisy Shah too was snapped in a summery look at the airport.

1 of 9

Casual or chic? Keep catching up on the hottest of airport looks of Bollywood celebrities here!