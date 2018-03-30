Bollywood’s heart throb Ranbir Kapoor is back in the bay! He was spotted at the Mumbai airport today as he wrapped up the first schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in Bulgaria. And soon after the shoot, he was seen enjoying in London.

