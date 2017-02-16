Shahid Kapoor took out time for kids with cancer on Wednesday. The actor met the kids at Mehboob Studio and spent quality time as he chatted with them and distributed autograph.

The children looked very happy in the actor’s presence and even smiled while posing for shutterbugs. Check out the video:

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen alongside Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama Rangoon, which is scheduled to release on 24th February.

