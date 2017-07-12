Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty feels that comedian Kapil Sharma is the most talented artist.

There has been a constant comparison between the existing show of Kapil Sharma and The Drama Company featuring comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Talking about this, Mithun, who was present at the launch of new comedy series titled The Drama Company on Tuesday, said: “I think, we shouldn’t compare the show because all the actors in my show are talented and on the other hand Kapil is also most talented artist we have in this country. He is big and very huge. I feel if we can match up to him then we have done a great job,” he added.

The show also features Sudesh Lahiri, Ali Asgar, Sanket Bhosle, Sugandha Mishra and Ridhima Pandit.

“Ours is a family show and we will stand by it. We are not here to make fun of anybody and talk cheap things about anybody so we will try to entertain the audience in most mature way without hurting anybody’s sentiments,” Mithun said on how comedians land in trouble due to their funny remarks on certain people.

When asked about whether the audience is taking comedy lightly as a genre, Mithun said, “No one is taking comedy lightly because it has become most successful genre in terms of box-office collection.”

“If your film has good comedy then it is guaranteed Golmaal film at the box office. I have done films like Housefull, Entertainment, Golmaal and these all were the biggest hits of those years,” he added.

Talking about his absence from the big screen for a long period of time, the Disco Dancer actor said, “I have bored the audience so much over the years. I have done 300-350 films out of which 200 films I myself can’t watch (being boring) but there are some landmark films and that is the reason I have sustained in the industry for these many years.”

Mithun will be playing the character of Shambhu Dada on the show who will be the owner of a drama company.

The Drama Company will be aired from July 16, replacing the existing reality series Sabse Bada Kalaakar on Sony.