Ahead of '83, Kabir Khan leaves to watch Test Match at Lords

Director Kabir Khan who will be directing the upcoming sports film ’83, has left for the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London to watch the upcoming Test Match between India and England.

Kabir Khan has already completed the scripting of the film. Ranveer Singh will portray the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film based on the 1983 cricket world cup.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the sports film will bring to light one of the most important event in the Indian cricket history. The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Shouldered by the then captain Kapil Dev, who led the Indian cricket team to it’s maiden World Cup win, 1983’s World Cup stays to be one of the most etched events in the minds of the cricket fans.

While Ranveer Singh will play the lead, the film will be backed by a powerful support cast. The casting of the other cricket players is yet in process.

The 1983 world cup has been a celebratory milestone in the history of Indian Cricket.

Anil D. Ambani led Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films in association with Vibri Media and Kabir Khan Films will release ’83 on 5th April 2019. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and stars Ranveer Singh.