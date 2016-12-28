Shah Rukh Khan starrer crime thriller, Raees is all set to hit the theaters on January 25. The film’s most talked about point has been the fact that it stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan in the lead. With the whole ban on Pakistani actors working in Bollywood, the actress has been kept away from any promotions of the film.

In spite of Raees being her debut, she will not be coming to India to promote the film. The actress took to Twitter to share a special picture of her, which promoted Raees in the most unique manner.

She is seen wearing a tee which reads ‘Battery Saala’, which is her dialogue from the film. We have seen the trailer, where she quite amazingly mouths this punchline.

Um! We are bit confused with the kind of expressions Mahira is seen giving here in the picture. Check out the picture here! What do you think?

Raees has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and is slated to release on 25th January, 2017. It will be clashing with Hirthik Roshan’s revenge drama, Kaabil.