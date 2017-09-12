Actor Manoj Bajpayee starrer In The Shadows will premiere at the 22nd Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

“In The Shadows will premiere at Busan Film Fest. Great news for the entire team. Dipesh Jain, Shuchi Jain, Ranvir Shorey,” Manoj tweeted on Tuesday.

The film is a psychological drama about a man who is trapped within the city walls and in his own mind. He attempts to break free to find a human connection.

The cast also includes Indian actors Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami along with Oscar-nominated Belgian actor Laura Verlinden.

BIFF is scheduled to be held October 12-21.

Manoj will be next seen in filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film Aiyaary. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh.

The film portrays Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj.

Aiyaary is based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers having completely different views, yet right in their own ways.

Pandey has previously helmed films like A Wednesday, Special 26 and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia. It is scheduled for release on January 26 next year. Manoj Bajpayee has started reading the script of his upcoming film “Bhonsle”.

Manoj says he and his director Devashish Makhija have been thinking of making this film for the past three-and-a-half years.

“‘Bhonsle’ reading started. My director (is) Devashish Makhija. A film we wanted to make since three and a half years. Muvizz Official(production and distribution house), Abhay Muvizz excited,” he tweeted.