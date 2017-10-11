Rohit Roy, who has recently worked with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, which released earlier this year, has joined Yami Gautam and Farhan Akhtar who have supported Hrithik Roshan in his legal battle against Kangana Ranaut.

In an open letter that he posted on his Facebook account he wrote:

Enough has been spoken/guessed/opinioned about the ongoing feud between a dear friend and colleague of mine and an actor who’s been till recently known for her histrionic ability..

I have nothing but regard for her work and have personally congratulated her several times for the same.. but now it’s this mess which has become an introduction for her and that’s the sad truth ..

More importantly, i am definitely not biased towards my friend in any way.. nor does our recent film together have any bearing on what I’m about to write..

I don’t even know why I’m writing this piece but whenever I find myself perturbed about anything, the best way to express myself, I feel, is writing about it.. and I feel like although he doesn’t need my support, I will feel better if I extend it to him anyway..

Without getting into the nitty gritties of what why where when etc ( which has been done to death in any case) I’d like to say that, me , like every other respectable human being am appalled by the way Indian women are treated in a country where we worship the Devi as the strongest Divine force (shakti) BUT to just say oh she’s a woman and hence she must be right is a great disservice to the man in question and I do not think that even a self respecting lady would agree with this line of thought .. I’d like to ask all these people commenting on social media one question ,. Do u really know what transpired or are u basing your comments on heresy ??! Do you have such in depth knowledge about their relationship non existent in this case!) that you are pronouncing a verdict ??

What I want to say that whatever I know about him and the step tht he has taken to fight for his name which is being maligned without fact or reason is something tht only a man with a strong sense of dignity and character would have the courage to do. Any one else would probably have let it pass with the belief that stuff like this eventually blows over and that audience memory is short lived .. had he the littlest of doubts about his own behaviour in this matter, he would most certainly have not stirred the hornets nest..

Think about it… it’s very simple really.. anyway it’s only my understanding and opinion on the subject and I hope it all gets sorted

soon so all people concerned can move on peace ..

God bless