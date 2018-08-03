Bollywood’s most wanted Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan create a high-spirited, fun-loving environment whenever they associate and that’s exactly what their fans crave for! The duo who are a treat to watch together are soon reuniting on the small screen.

With all the leaked videos going viral on the internet, it is learnt that Shah Rukh will soon make an appearance on Salman’s reality game show Dus Ka Dum. The former can be seen wearing a beige jacket over his shirt, while Salman is seen in a black suit. Another video showcases both Salman & Shah Rukh making a grand entry on the famous song ‘Yeh bandhan toh pyaar ka bandhan hai’ from Karan Arjun (1995).

Check out the videos here:

It is definitely going to be fun watching the duo sharing the same space and their fans who are waiting for opportunities like these just can’t keep calm! The duo have recently also worked together in Anand L Rai’s Zero. While Salman who is currently on Dus Ka Dum, will next be seen on Colors Reality Show Bigg Boss Season 12, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film also will have special appearances by Alia Bhatt, late actor Sridevi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Karisma Kapoor.