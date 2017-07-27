Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, says she hopes she keeps doing content driven movies, which are a bit of commercial success as well.

“I feel that today content driven films are the films that have masala. I think people don’t want to watch regular run-of-the-mill generic stories anymore…I really hope that I keep doing content driven films that are a bit commercial success as well and I think that the choices that I have made have been such,” Bhumi said.

The 27-year-old actress says the movies now have an instant connect with the audience.

“When I was young I would want to go watch a film because I wanted to be lost in that world for those many hours. I wanted to disconnect from my reality. I wanted to see a life that I hadn’t see but that doesn’t mean that has to be a love story and I think that’s what our films have become.

Trending :

“They (movies) are so real and content is driven that people have an instant connect. But even though they have a connection it’s still the world that we haven’t been a part of,” Bhumi said

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization in India and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat (Clean India) campaign.

This will be the first time Bhumi will be seen sharing screen space with National Award winner Akshay Kumar.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11. The film was initially supposed to release with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal.