After Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan To Endorse Edible Oil Brand!

Superstar Salman Khan will endorse Emami Groups edible oil brands. He has joined forces with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the groups’ edible oil business.

Emami has three brands in the edible oil business – Emami Healthy & Tasty, Himani Best Choice, and Rasoi apart from Bake Magic, a specialty fat brand.

A new commercial starring Salman Khan is expected to go on air soon. The TVC, produced by Opticus Inc, is conceptualised, written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame.

Portraying the diverse gastronomical moods of India, Salman will be seen celebrating the great Indian foodie in the commercial.

“Salman Khan has a huge fan following which is evident from his slew of box office grossers like Sultan, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg and Tiger Zinda Hai. We felt he will be the right fit along with Big B to take our brands to a wider consumer base,” Aditya Vardhan Agarwal, Director, Emami Group, said in a statement.

Emami brands are endorsed by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut and Shahid Kapoor. Salman Khan’s latest release Tiger Zinda Hai has earned 272. 79 crores at the Indian box office. The film stands with a grand total of 448.17 crores at the worldwide box office.