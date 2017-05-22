We recently saw Sushant Singh Rajput’s totally different side when he shot for the famous Towel Series by ace photographer- Mario Testino.

The actor was seen in a butt-revealing, towel picture which actually went viral on the internet.

TOWEL SERIES 136, SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @SushantSinghRajput A post shared by MARIO TESTINO (@mariotestino) on May 3, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

After Raabta, Sushant’s next movie will be Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive. This film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading lady in the film.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Sushant will be going fully bare in this movie for a pivotal scene. This movie will have a scene in which Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen in his bare essentials. Drive is Sushant’s first action thriller and we guess he knows how to give his best in a film.

Drive is a remake of a popular Hollywood movie – with the same name which was released in 2011. It originally starred Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan in the lead. The movie was really popular when it was released and has a 7.8 rating on IMDB.

Have a look at Sushant’s workout session from the videos which he had recently posted on social media:

Physical Transformation in 5 weeks for #Raabta after #MsdhoniTheUntoldStory .

Instructor- Samee Ahmed pic.twitter.com/NnCECoddrM — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) May 17, 2017

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput is all set for his next film- Raabta co-starring Kriti Sanon. Raabta has already gathered a lot of buzz and it will be releasing on the 26th of this month.

We have seen Sushant’s magnificent performance in MS Dhoni – The Untold Story and Raabta’s teasers are also looking very promising. Tell us how excited are you guys for Sushant’s next performances.