After The Success Of Tera Zikr, Darshan Raval Releases Pop Single Do Din

Singer Darshan Raval has released his new happy love pop single titled Do din.

Shot over a night at the iconic Liberty theatre, the video is a fun and breezy love story between Darshan and Akanksha Sharma.

The video has been directed by Divya Palat and choreographed by the Shiamak Davar Dance Company.

“I am excited to release Do din. The song is fresh, the video is sweet and I had a great time recording and shooting it. I hope my fans enjoy this song as much as I did in creating this,” Darshan said in a statement.

The song has been composed by Darshan and written by Kunaal Verma.

“After the stupendous success of Tera zikr, all of us wanted to explore an undiscovered side of Darshan in music, visuals and positioning. Do din gave us an opportunity to do just that.

“I am certain Darshan’s fans will be delighted with the #HappyLove feel of the song and the video – and he will definitely garner much love and adulation across the board,” said Rohan Jha, Head – Pop Music, Sony Music India.