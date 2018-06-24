After the success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is on a brand signing spree!

Disha Patani who is currently basking in the glory of the Blockbuster success of Baaghi 2, is on a brand signing spree owing to the phenomenal success.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is one of the most sought-after actresses in the brand world. The actress offers an interesting line up with her upcoming film Bharat along with superstar Salman Khan.

Owing to the unprecedented fan base across quarters, Disha Patani is one of the most popular names on social media.

Banking on the unfathomable fanbase of the actress, various brands have approached the actress and Disha has been on a brand signing spree ever since the success of her latest blockbuster Baaghi 2.

The actress has been recently spotted at various brand events, also Disha has been sharing insights into her brands through her social media.

The recent posts of the actress are the testimony of the rise in brands Disha Patani has been signing recently.

Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.