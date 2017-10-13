As we all know Rajnikanth is all set to be back with 2.0. This will be the sequel to the 2010’s hit Rajinikanth film Robot. We are pretty acquainted with Chitti, the robot that Rajinikanth plays in the film but apart from his look, we hardly know anything about the film.

Akshay Kumar who is also a part of this project will be seen in an evil avatar. The actor has been given a deadly look for the film. However, not much details about the film have been revealed. That trademark drawl that we all associate with Akshay Kumar, won’t be heard in Shankar’s 2.0, the eagerly-awaited sequel to Robot where the actor will play the antagonist for the first time.

To ensure that there is a distinctiveness in Akshay’s personality as an antagonist, not only has he changed his entire physical look, but he will also sound different in the Hindi version of the film. His voice his said to be dubbed in Tamil and Telegu versions. In the Hindi version, the actor will have his own voice but it will sound different.

Trending :

It looks like the makers are planning to use voice enhancements for him. In a statement in DNA, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty said, “We are working on it. After struggling for weeks, Shankar and I have discovered a method. We are not fully satisfied with the voice quality yet. In a while, we will get the perfect voice and pitch for Akshay.”

2.0 is one of the grandest films Tamil cinema has seen.The movie is said to be one of the expensive movie ever made. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is likely to release worldwide on January 25th, 2018. Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is in charge of the music department.