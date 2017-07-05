Sonam Kapoor left everybody spellbound with her appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2017 and now, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa were seeing grabbing everybody’s attention at the red carpet.
When it comes to the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, she never steps back in experimenting with Fashion and has now, come to be one of the most fashionable international celebrities.
PeeCee looked sultry in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress. She accessorized her chic high-necked and full-sleeved dress with black brogue heels and minimal makeup consisting glitter eyes and a shade of red on her lips. Piggy Chops attended the Fashion Week on 4th of July and was spotted sitting with some Holywood biggies like Kate Winslet, Sophia Loren, and Isabella Huppert at the front row.
Take a look at her pictures from the fashion week:
Trending :
After Gold, Will Mouni Roy Romance Aayush Sharma In Her Next?
Whereas, the new mommy in town Lisa Haydon was also a popular part of Paris Fashion Week and she was looking hotter than ever in her red gown. The most amazing part about Haydon’s appearance was that she looked totally fit and she had also lost all of her baby flab even around her stomach in less than 2 months of her delivery.
The model-actress chose to wear a red thigh-high slit gown by Alexandre Vauthier. She teamed up her red-hot look with a pair of metallic silver sandals and a minimalistic silver clutch.
Lisa was spotted with her dapper husband Dino Lalvani. The two also posed for a perfect picture where the two were seen kissing each other. Man! They’re goals!
The couple recently had a baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17th.