Sonam Kapoor left everybody spellbound with her appearance at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week 2017 and now, Priyanka Chopra and Lisa were seeing grabbing everybody’s attention at the red carpet.

When it comes to the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, she never steps back in experimenting with Fashion and has now, come to be one of the most fashionable international celebrities.

A love affair with Paris in @armani … #couture2017 #PCinParis #lookoftheday #armaniprivé A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

PeeCee looked sultry in a white asymmetrical Georgio Armani couture dress. She accessorized her chic high-necked and full-sleeved dress with black brogue heels and minimal makeup consisting glitter eyes and a shade of red on her lips. Piggy Chops attended the Fashion Week on 4th of July and was spotted sitting with some Holywood biggies like Kate Winslet, Sophia Loren, and Isabella Huppert at the front row.

Take a look at her pictures from the fashion week:

Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani . Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle.huppert #tangWei A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

Such a spectacular show. Thank you for having me Mr. Armani #backstage #PCinParis #couture2017 @armani A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Whereas, the new mommy in town Lisa Haydon was also a popular part of Paris Fashion Week and she was looking hotter than ever in her red gown. The most amazing part about Haydon’s appearance was that she looked totally fit and she had also lost all of her baby flab even around her stomach in less than 2 months of her delivery.

#AmfarParis A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

💃 @alexandrevauthierofficial @29lowndes @carlfbucherer #pfw #AmfarParis A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The model-actress chose to wear a red thigh-high slit gown by Alexandre Vauthier. She teamed up her red-hot look with a pair of metallic silver sandals and a minimalistic silver clutch.

Lisa was spotted with her dapper husband Dino Lalvani. The two also posed for a perfect picture where the two were seen kissing each other. Man! They’re goals!

❤️❤️ before we run home to 🍼🍼🍼 #AmfarParis A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jul 3, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

The couple recently had a baby boy Zack Lalvani on May 17th.