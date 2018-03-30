After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Becomes The Face Of A Juice Brand!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the first ever brand ambassador in India by Tropicana to lead its new My Health My Way campaign.

My Health My Way is Tropicana’s new campaign that aims to celebrate today’s time-pressed millennials who find their own health and nutrition hacks to suit their individual lifestyles.

“My Health, My Way is really the reality of our lives and this is why I have partnered with Tropicana for their new campaign. As an actress, I completely understand how choc-a-bloc a day can get, but I believe more and more young people are realizing how important it is to pay attention to health.

“With the kind of busy lives that young people lead today, I honestly believe that we have to find what works for us,” Katrina said in a statement.