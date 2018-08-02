After Saina Nehwal & Abhinav Bindra, Now A Biopic To Be Made On Tennis Player Sania Mirza!

After Indian Sandeep Singh (Played by Diljit Dosanjh In Soorma), Saina Nehwal (to be played by Shraddha Kapoor) and Abhinav Bindra (to be played by Harshvardhan Kapoor); now Sania Mirza is in demand amongst the filmmakers, for a biopic on the tennis player.

According to recent reports, Ronnie Screwvala has already bought the film rights to Sania’s life.

A source close to Mumbai Mirror revealed, “Many have been wanting to make a film on Sania’s life for a while now and Ronnie has finally bagged the rights for it. The story will be a balance of her professional and personal life with the latter getting more prominence. The makers will zero down on a director soon, after which they will begin the casting process.”

Sania, who has been a former world no. 1 in doubles, has won six Grand Slam titles. Soon after her birth in Mumbai, Sania’s parents Imran and Naseema Mirza moved to Hyderabad. She began playing tennis at the age of six, turning professional in 2003. She won the 2003 Wimbledon Championships Girls’ Doubles title, partnering with Alisa Kleybanova, and also paired with Sanaa Bhambri at the 2003 Junior French Open. On the senior circuit too, Sania as a 15-year-old started to show early success as she made her debut in April 2001 on the ITF Circuit. Recipient of the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Arjuna Award, Sania married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in Hyderabad on April 12, 2010. On May 23 this year, she took to Twitter to share the special news of her pregnancy.

Sania has also been in close relation with many famous figures from the Bollywood industry including choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. Moreover, she has also appeared on several TV shows.