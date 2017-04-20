The question of partiality and bias became a topic of debate after Akshay Kumar won the Best Actor award for Rustom, snubbing potential winners such as Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dulquer Salmaan among others. A section of the public on social media came down heavily on Akshay’s win.

Recently Akshay’s Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan commented, “Someone had joked that if I could win an award for Hum Tum, it was okay for Akshay to win it for Rustom.”

And now Filmmaker Karan Johar came out in support of Akshay and said that he doesn’t agree that the Rustom actor has won the award without any merit. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is glad that Akshay won National Award and hopes that even he wins someday.

Even during the promotion of Maatr, when media asked Raveena whether National Award is losing its credibility, she replied, “I don’t think so, why should it lose its dignity, every year there is a controversy. People who don’t win create the controversy.”

On the work front, Karan Johar is the presenter of Baahubali: The Conclusion. The magnum opus is one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

The upcoming projects of the 44-year old filmmaker as a producer includes, Dragon featuring Ranbir and Alia, Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez and Ittefaq featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha.

Actress Raveena Tandon is currently gearing up for Maatr, which is set to hit the screens on this Friday.

Post Maatr, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Kireet Khurana’s T for Taj Mahal and Onir’s Shab which also features Sanjay Suri and Gaurav Nanda in key roles.

Raveena Tandon has also lent her voice to the character of lord Hanuman’s mother in the forthcoming animated film Hanuman Da Damdaar. Salman Khan will also give voiceover for the older Hanuman in the Ruchi Narain directorial, other artists involved in the project include Javed Akhtar, Makarand Deshpande, Kunal Kemmu and Vinay Pathak.