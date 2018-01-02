Our beloved Prabhas became not only national but an international movie star with his super success Baahubali franchise by SS Rajamouli. His next Saaho, was being considered as his debut in Bollywood. But that is not the case; he cleared the air saying that Saaho is a trilingual film so it cannot be considered as his debut.

In a conversation to Times of India, Prabhas spoke about his Bollywood debut, which is going to be a romantic film. “I watch a lot of Hindi films. I live in Hyderabad, where 60 per cent of the people speak Hindi. I am getting good offers from Bollywood. I had okayed a script three years ago. It is a love story that I will do post Saaho,” he said.

He also shared details about the relationship equation he shares with filmmaker Karan Johar. “I made a good association with Karan Johar. If I want anything, I think I can ask him. He has helped us a lot. In fact, I met some actors (from Bollywood) in Karan’s house. They were all very chilled out,” said the actor.

He seemed very excited about his upcoming romantic venture and also about getting a chance to shed off his onscreen image of a fierce and bold warrior. He went on to say,” In Hollywood, the guy who plays Batman and Spiderman also plays normal characters. The biggest stars in the world want to play different characters. We can’t give the excuse that because an actor played a superhero in his previous film, his next one won’t work. If the script is not good, the film will not work. Instead of saying that the script does not work, we say that the actor didn’t work in the role. That is the problem. I was doing a lot of action films and people loved me in those movies. After that, I did a small love story and it was a hit as the script was good. People forgot that I had done so many action films and started liking me in the love story.”

Meanwhile, Prabhas is in Los Angeles, shooting for Saaho which is all set to hit the screens this year.