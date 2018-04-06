After Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra Pulls Out Of IPL Opener

Actress Parineeti Chopra is the latest celebrity after Ranveer Singh to withdraw from performing at the forthcoming opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL). She feels she is not prepared enough.

The cricket tournament’s opening ceremony is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

After Ranveer, Parineeti pulls out of IPL opener
“Parineeti was shooting non-stop for Namastey England in Patiala and had back-to-back pre-committed endorsement commitments. So, unfortunately, she did not have enough time to rehearse in spite of her best efforts,” the actress’ spokesperson said in a statement.

