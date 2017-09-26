Bollywood celebrities have often been plagued by leaks of their private moments. Some benefited from it while most ended up being in an awkward situation. Love it or hate it, leaks do pique the interest in a celebrity, enormously.

Controversy and Bollywood go hand-in-hand and some successfully became gems that kept gossip mills churning overtime and news TRPs hitting the rooftop. We take a look at those Bollywood controversial pictures that created maximum noise.

Here, we list 10 instances when our beloved celebs found themselves in this unsavoury soup.

1. When Esha Gupta Shared A Bold Picture On Her Instagram

Esha Gupta’s series of nude photos that she uploaded on her Instagram post that she received a lot hate from her followers.

2. Ranbir Kapoor And Mahira Khan Were Spotted Smoking Together In New York

The Bollywood star and Pakistani actress were spotted by paparazzi on an NYC street, smoking cigarettes.

3. When Mallika Sherawat Draped The Indian Flag Around Her

Mallika Sherawat’s movie poster, Dirty Politics, where she apparently wrapped herself in the Indian flag gathered tremendous flak leading to the biggest of celebrities apologizing for this.

4. The Moment When Shilpa Shetty Got Kissed By A Random Baba

A baba probably in the jolliest time of his life with Shilpa Shetty. The picture captured baba giving Shilpa a peck on the cheek.

5. The Time Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra Were Dating

For many years, the rumour of Nargis Fakhri dating her ‘close’ friend Uday Chopra had done the rounds. The duo was often spotted together on vacations , airport or on dinner dates.

6. When Priyanka Chopra Looked Insensitive For A T-shirt

Priyanka Chopra landed herself in trouble after a T-shirt that she wore for a fashion magazine’s cover was labelled insensitive in nature. The T-shirt had the words, Refugee, Immigrant and Outsider stricken out leaving Traveller as the only right choice.

7. When Ranbir And Katrina’s Ibiza Pictures Were Leaked

In July 2013, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted holidaying in Ibiza, Spain. The images went viral on the internet and further strengthened rumours that the duo was dating.

8. When Ranveer and Deepika Indulged In PDA

A video which featured the duo, had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone cuddling and smiling and talking to each other.

9. When Rakhi Sawant Became A Fan Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rakhi Sawant is known for grabbing attention for all sort of weird stuff. She was spotted wearing a dress with Prime Minister Modi’s pictures on it which went viral!

10. When Hrithik And Kangana Started Dating

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut had a very public spat over a relationship that evidently had gone sour. Lawsuits were thrown around, emails were made public, allegations were made, and counter-allegations were riposted. But the release of this intimate picture from a party had given massive credence to Kangana’s side of the story. Later allegations were also made that the picture was morphed.