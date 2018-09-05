After Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon Shares Her Fashion Obsession!

Actress-model Lisa Haydon says she is definitely fashion conscious but is not obsessed about it.

Asked if she is fashion conscious, Lisa told IANS: “Yes, definitely. I cannot be in this business and not be fashion conscious but I am not fashion obsessed. I certainly love to wear beautiful clothes, I love to go shopping, I love putting things together and using fashion as a way to express myself.”

Lisa made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 romantic comedy Aisha. She received praise for her performance in the comedy-drama Queen. Lisa later starred in the commercially successful entertainer Housefull 3 and romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

She has also featured in TV shows like India’s Next Top Model, The Trip and Top Model India.