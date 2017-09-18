After wrapping up Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn started to shoot for his next Raid in Lucknow. Now, the news is the master is returning to his favourite genre romantic-comedy.

After entertaining us in rom-coms like Ishq, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and many more films, Ajay Devgn is returning to this genre in Dussehra 2018. Luv Ranjan’s Ajay Devgn starrer contemporary rom-com, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg will be a festive treat for the audience on Dussehra, 19th October 2018. The film also stars Tabu and a younger actress, the announcement for which is currently under wraps.

After Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, this is the second of the multi-film association between Luv Films and T-Series. Producer Bhushan Kumar, T-Series says, “We’re delighted to be presenting Luv Films’ next with Ajay Devgn. This not only strengthens our film slate for the upcoming year but also our commitment to keep entertaining the global Indian audience.”

Ankur Garg, Producer, Luv Films, adds, “Given Ajay’s connect with the family audience and a great track record of his movies’ Box Office performance during festive occasions or national holidays, we find Dussehra to be an ideal time to treat the audience with our film.”

The yet-untitled film will mark the debut of renowned editor Akiv Ali as a director. Akiv has previously edited some amazing movies such as Gangster, Life In A Metro, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Barfi and many more.

Ajay Devgn is shooting for Raid which is based on real-life events involving one of the most high-profile income tax raids the country has ever known. It will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta. He will soon be in Mumbai to launch the trailer of his upcoming film – Golmaal Again.