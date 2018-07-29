After Race 3, The Deol’s To Promote Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se With Gold – Here’s How!

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is nearing its release, and the makers are yet to unveil the theatrical trailer of the film. The teaser of the comic caper was attached to the prints of Race 3 and met with a fairly positive response from the audience. The makers have been banking big on the cameo by Salman Khan, who is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in today’s time.

Khan doesn’t only have a cameo in the film but has also shot for a special dance number with the entire cast. A source reveals that team YPD Phir Se will kick-start their promotional campaign with by releasing the first song from the film featuring Salman Khan, Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha along with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. The song will be launched on 31st July or 1st August and the makers are confident that the song would be a huge hit with the audience reveals a source.

After the song, the makers will release the theatrical trailer of the film at a grand event in Mumbai. The expected date of theatrical trailer launch is 10th or 11th August, and the same will be attached to the prints of Akshay Kumar’s GOLD. Bobby Deol is working with Akshay Kumar on Housefull 4, and the actor requested Kumar to attach the theatrical trailer of YPD 3 to the prints of GOLD and Khiladi, being the large-hearted superstar readily agreed to the same. Essentially, the theatrical trailer will hit the digital world on 10th or 11th August and the audience will be able to witness the same on the big screen from 15th August.

The producers believe that YPD 3 is a huge brand and doesn’t require a lot of marketing, which is the reason why they have opted for a short promotional campaign of merely 29 days. The film is directed by Navaniat Singh, who is a renowned director from the Punjabi Film Industry.