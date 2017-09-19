After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal To Star In Uri Surgical Strikes Film

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production arm, RSVP – the film will go on floors early next year.

Uri, a movie based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is soon to be made by Ronnie Screwvala’s production arm – RSVP and will be starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The movie will be directed by Aditya Dhar. While the rest of the cast is yet to be locked, Vicky plays a yet another role to surprise all as a commander in chief. This marks the second collaboration between RSVP and Vicky Kaushal, with the former’s first production too titled Love Per Square Foot has Vicky in the lead and is set for a release in April next year.

Speaking about the movie Vicky said, “When this film came to me and we had this discussion. I was really thrilled and kicked about it because this is one story that I feel that everyone needs to know. One of the fantastic army operations that the Indian army has conducted and with great efficiency. I also feel it is a great opportunity and also a responsibility for all of us to portray this story.”

Vicky is playing the lead commander in chief who led this operation of the surgical strike and led the group of paratroopers post the Uri attack. For this part, Vicky will be undergoing some paramilitary training for a month to bulk up some kilos before starting the shoot of the film.

He added, “Really excited to get into this because I think this might just be one of the most toughest part that I have played till date, both physically and emotionally.”

The film will go on floors early next year after Vicky wraps up the shoot for Raazi in which he’s paired opposite Alia Bhatt.