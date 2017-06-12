Karan Johar’s protege, Alia Bhatt is currently known to be one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Varun Dhawan, which managed to become a successful venture. Post that, Alia is currently prepping up for her film Gully Boy and Dragon and we are certainly getting curious as to which film we will see her first.

According to a report in BollywoodHungama, Alia is now planning to also turn producer for films. Apparently, the actress has ample of story ideas which are slightly out of the box and hence producers have been hesitant to work on them. Looks like, that has driven Alia to take a decision of producing them herself.

Other actresses, such as Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma have turned out to be successful producers, apart from being great actresses.

Anushka has produced NH10 and Phillauri starring her in the lead and both films worked well. Her next production has been titled Pari which is said to star Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee. The film will be helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy.

Trending :

Priyanka, on the other hand, produced the National award winning Marathi film Ventilator and has also dabbled in regional cinema of other languages, such as a Sikkimese film and Bhojpuri as well as Punjabi films.

Considering how young Alia is, we can expect her to come up with films that have relevance to the new generation.

Apart from this, on the acting front, there have been rumors that she will be a part of Shiddat, to be helmed by 2 States director Abhishek Varman. The film is said to star Varun Dhawan as the lead. This will be the fourth film for the duo together after their debut Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.