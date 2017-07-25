After Piya More, Sunny Leone To Sizzle In Trippy Trippy For Bhoomi!

It was earlier reported that the makers of Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi’, the shooting of which was completed a couple of months back, were on a search for an actress to be a part of a special song in the film which is one of the most awaited films of 2017. The search has finally ended. It has now been confirmed that Sunny Leone has been roped in for the special dance number.

Sunny Leone will be shooting for the special appearance song titled Trippy Trippy’ which has been composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. The song will be choreographed by Ganesh Acharya & is expected to go on floors next month.

Talking about shooting for the song, Sunny Leone said, “I have been working on it with Omung (Kumar) sir and Ganesh sir. Rehearsals have already started. Ganesh sir who is a hard taskmaster has given me some really complicated steps. I’m trying my best to master them. The look, it’s very different from anything you’ve seen before. It’s a peppy track which youngsters will enjoy. I can see a lot of them copying the moves.” Sunny who has not yet interacted with Sanjay Dutt says that she has been a fan of the actor for the longest time & is looking forward to shoot with him.

The film’s director Omung Kumar feels confident about Sunny being able to pull off the song. He said, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it.”

Producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh believe that the song which will be an out-and-out dance number would give the film a special edge. Bhushan Kumar asserts, “T-Series has worked with Sunny is the past and she is a very humble person. When the song was ready, we felt Sunny was the right fit. We are glad she agreed to do this special track for us. Sachin Jigar staying true to the lyrics have made a really trippy number.”

Producer Sandeep Singh said, “Sunny is an extremely hardworking, down to earth artist and a very humble person. I know that she’s going to really do a fantastic job in this song.”

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.