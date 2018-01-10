After Padman & Padmavat Clash, Boom Boom In New York & Hichki To Have A Face Off In Feb!

Pooja Films and veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani have announced one of the most awaited comedies of 2018 Boom Boom In New York which will release worldwide on February 23rd.

With Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani as part of a massive ensemble cast, Boom Boom In New York is sure to get the cash registers ringing.

Veteran Producer Vashu Bhagnani says, “Boom Boom In New York will be a new entertainment experience for theatre audiences. I am pretty sure our audiences have not seen so many big stars together in one film.”

Boom Boom In New York is a heartfelt, rib-tickling comedy that tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comic adventure that changes their lives forever. Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films and directed by Chakri Toleti, Boom Boom In New York releases worldwide on February 23rd, 2018.

This film will clash with Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki. After the Padman and Padmavat clash, this will be the second clash of 2018. Hichki is an inspiring and positive story about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength. The film will have Rani playing the main role and Sidharth P Malhotra who last directed We Are Family will be directing it. Maneesh Sharma will produce the film along with YRF.