After Newton, Tu Hai Mera Sunday Gets A Thumbs Up From B-Town

Milind Dhaimade’s directorial Tu Hai Mera Sunday that stars Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami, Vishal Malhotra, Manvi Gagroo and Rasika Dugal is all set for its release on 6th October. The cast and makers kept several special screenings for their known friends from the industry. Wishes and congratulatory messages started pouring as soon they came of watching the movie. Many known directors and actors came to watch the film and have shown love towards this film through their social media.

The movie is based on five friends trying to find a place to play football on a Sunday and how their personal lives are connected to this entire incident. This is a complete Sunday movie package is what we can assume from its trailer, this fresh content seems like is going to bring a fresh breathing air amongst Bollywood. After Newton this is going to be the next film that will bring good content to Indian cinema, we all hope for the best and wait for this movie to release on big screens.

Amol Gupte says,”Saw such a beautiful movie ‘Tu Hai Mera Sunday‘ was sick… thank god Nyla Masood convinced me to step out…”

Gauri Shinde tweets,” #TuHaiMeraSunday what a beautiful beautiful film! Had to share this. Too good to miss. Must Must watch.”

#TuHaiMeraSunday what a beautiful beautiful film! Had to share this.Too good to miss. Must must watch. — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) October 2, 2017

Honey Trehan tweets,” #TuHaiMeraSunday unbelievably good… hats off for the first time writer/director and to an amazing cast simply “Brilliant”.. a must watch

#TuHaiMeraSunday unbelievably good…hats off for the first time writer/director and to an amazing cast.simply “BRILLIANT’ …a must watch 👍 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) October 2, 2017

Sandhya Mridul tweets,” After Newton saw another beauty today #TuHaiMeraSunday 2 wonderful films in one week. Acche din for cinema. Heart is full. Pure Joy”

After Newton saw another beauty today..#TuHaiMeraSunday!

2 wonderful films in one week. Achche din for cinema. Heart is full. Pure joy 💕 — Sandhya Mridul (@sandymridul) October 2, 2017

Saqib Saleem says,”#TuHaiMeraSunday is a small film with a massive heart. So well made and performed !! It deserves to be seen by everyone”

#TuHaiMeraSunday is a small film with a massive heart. So well made and performed !! It deserves to be seen by everyone. pic.twitter.com/0sL1CrmDhT — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) October 1, 2017

“Hey guys, watched this really sweet film. Great casting, great performances. Check out the trailer.” AAMIR KHAN

Hey guys, watched this really sweet film. Great casting, great performances. Check out the trailer. https://t.co/opB52OkO5Y — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 1, 2017

Trending:

“IN all the noise comes a beautiful little film that makes you smile from ear to ear…”GAURI SHINDE

“Milind has captured real human beings as they ‘should be’. Which is so rare & with so much reality in the scenario! Its such a beautiful experience!” BALKI

“What a delightfully refreshing film with such a relevant content of space crunch entertaingly scripted with crisp current colloquialisms and choice of actors and theit perfomances ” DOLLY THAKORE

“I can’t remember the last time I watched a film and smiles from start to end. What a breath of fresh air – sweet everyday characters, impeccable casting, pitch performances. Sai Paranjpe ki duniya yaad aa gayi” – RENUKA KUNZRU

“The writing, performances, sound design, edit, frames, music – I’m betting everything was written down and so clear in Milind’s head, because this level of easy story telling comes with great precision. Like Javedsaab said “yeh film likhi hui lag hi nahi rahi hai!” – JYOTI KAPUR DAS

Farah Khan tweets,” Wishing my old friends @janaktoprani @vishalmalhotra3 @shahanagoswami all d very best #TuHaiMeraSunday 2day… heard its “fantastick”

Neha Dhupia tweets,” Hearing such amazing things about #TuHaiMeraSunday. On my watch list. Good luck to the team! Releases today.”