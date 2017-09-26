After Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana Joins The Cast Of Rishi Kapoor’s Mulk

Actor Ashutosh Rana has come on board for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s multi-starrer Mulk, joining Rishi Kapoor and Rajat Kapoor.

Ashutosh and Sinha will be reuniting after 25 years for the project as they last worked together in the TV show Shikast in 1993.

“My experience with Anubhav with ‘Shikast‘ was phenomenal. He is a great director and technician. I have full faith and trust in his sensibility and vision. I have always liked shooting in Lucknow because the temperament of the city is very different,” Ashutosh said in a statement.

Mulk will be based on real-life events and will also feature Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Babbar.

Sinha said, “Ashutosh and I travel back to a time when television dominated the entertainment industry. He is an incredible actor and brings great credibility and maturity to the existing casting.”

Going on the floors next month, the film will be shot in Varanasi and Lucknow and is scheduled to release early next year. Neena Gupta will essay the role of Rishi Kapoor’s wife in the film and has begun her training for the role already. This is the first time she and Rishi will be teaming up, said a statement.

Sinha, who is both director and producer of Mulk added, “I couldn’t, for the longest time, find anyone who could match the description of the role, maybe she was destined to be a part of it. When I was dabbling in television in my earlier days I distinctly remember how she delivered some path-breaking performances in ‘Saans’ and ‘Buniyaad’, a time when Indian television was actually progressive and intelligently entertaining. She is a forerunner of her times and her involvement will enhance the multidimensional script even further.”

Mushtaq Shiekh will be the associate producer of Mulk, which revolves around the story of a joint family which hails from a small town in India, and are out to reclaim their honour after being embroiled in a controversy.