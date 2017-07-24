Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee are currently busy shooting for Aiyaary in London. It is a crime drama film based on a real life incident directed by Neeraj Pandey.It is scheduled to release on 26 January 2018.

Earlier, Naseeruddin Shah had joined the cast of the film, now, a new member has been added to the team and that’s none other than Anupam Kher. Anupam and Pandey have previously collaborated for films like Special 26, A Wednesday, Baby and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Aiyaary features Sidharth Malhotra as an army officer along with Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. It is based on a real life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers who have completely different views yet they are right in their own way.

This film is getting bigger and better with many talented actors joining the cast. Aiyaary will also have Rakul Preet romancing Sidharth. In the film, Manoj will be seen as a mentor to his protégé played by Sidharth. The film is slated to release on January 26th 2018, and will be clashing with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s movie 2.0.

Currently, Anupam Kher is in London promoting his upcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha which also stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is slated to be released on August 11. Another of Anupam Kher films Indu Sarkar, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is going to release on July 28.

While Sidharth Malhotra’s last film Baar Baar Dekho doomed at the box office we hope this gives his career a new turn. The actor is also gearing up for the release of A Gentleman which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. It is directed by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru. The film is slated to release on 25th August.