Sanjay Dutt has an exciting lineup going forward. He will be immediately stepping into the first schedule ofSaheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, post his upcoming release.

It was recently revealed that filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia has roped in Sanjay Dutt to play the gangster in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3. The actor is in the process of deciding the look for the film.

Interestingly, the movie will mark the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Sheirgill‏ after the blockbuster hit, Munna Bhai MBBS.

Munnabhai MBBS, directed by Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved movies till date.

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Tapori’ avatar as Munna in the film, won the hearts of the audience at the word go, which prompted the makers to indulge in its sequels which as well were huge hits.

Trending :

The actors Jadoo Ki Jhappi became too close to the audiences and they even started applying it in their real-life.

Jimmy Sheirgill‏s role as Zaheer, a young man with terminal illness who learns to take life a little less seriously in Munna Bhai MBBS or in the sequel Lagey Raho Munna Bhai, where he played Victor D’Souza, a young man caught in crippling debt after making a bad stock market bet who learns the error of his ways, were appreciated well by audience.

Sanjay’s distinctive bond with Jimmy in both movies touched several hearts.

It will only be exciting to see, what their upcoming next, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, has in store for their fans.

Following Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, the actor will get into the shoot of his forthcoming projects Todbaaz, Malang, Nishikanth Kamath’s untitled, his home production Prasthanam, Mafiosi and then third installment of Munna Bhai series.