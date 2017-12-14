After Mother Teresa Memorial Award, Priyanka Chopra Honoured For Promoting Social Cause!

Priyanka Chopra was on Wednesday honoured with a Digital Marketers Award for ‘Most Effective Use Of Digital Platforms For A Social Cause’.

The actor, who is serving as Unicef’s Global Goodwill Ambassador, reached out to Syrian refugee children who were displaced and uprooted from their homes and loved ones.

She took to social media to capture her journey and raise awareness about the life of these children who are in need of help and support.

“My association with Unicef to bring light to the issues that children face today is very important to me. Social media is a powerful tool that I can rely on to take their stories and messages across the world, especially to the younger audience,” Priyanka said in a statement.

Thank you @moneycontrolcom and @IAMAIForum for the “Most effective use of digital platforms for a social cause” award… Really glad this has resonated with you! #DMA #Digitalmarketersawards https://t.co/0wwWQhD3Vw — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 13, 2017

“The idea is to involve the young ones and make them aware of the situations and problems people face in different parts of the world.”

She thanked the organizers Moneycontrol and Internet & Mobile Association of India for recognizing her efforts and honouring her with the award.

Digital Marketers Awards stands for honouring excellence and innovation in employing digital marketing tools to effectively promote businesses, brands, causes, individuals and beyond.