Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actress Priyanka Chopra have found a spot in the LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017.

Professional networking giant LinkedIn on Wednesday announced its fourth edition of Power Profiles, a list of the most viewed LinkedIn profiles of professionals in India, read a statement.

Through the list, the network recognises 50 such professionals, who have successfully invested in building their professional brand on the platform.

Modi with his 2.2 million followers on the platform, is a third time return to the list.

Other influencers are Kailash Satyarthi, Founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Global Chief People Officer and Priyanka, who are new entries in the list.

Prabir Jha, Global Chief People Officer, Cipla, and Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, and Managing Director, Xiaomi Technology, have returned to the list this year.

Akshay Kothari, Country Manager and Head of Product, LinkedIn India, said, “Our Power Profiles of 2017 have built a strong brand by sharing their diverse experiences and voicing their opinion on issues that matter to our members.”

Internationally, Bollywood’s ‘desi girl’ now has big projects like Isnt It Romantic? with Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine and A Kid Like Jake, also starring Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Ann Dowd and Michaela Watkins, in her kitty. She was last seen in Baywatch which also featured Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in lead roles. The actress will also be seen in Quantico’s season 3.

Chopra is producing an ABC single-camera sitcom based on the life of Madhuri Dixit, who moved from her home in India to Colorado after she married her husband. The sitcom will focus on Dixit’s attempts to bring her colorful style to an otherwise dull place full of people who have no idea how big of a star she actually is overseas.