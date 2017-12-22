After MNS, Valmiki Community Protests Screening Of Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai In Rajasthan

In yet another protest against a Bollywood film, the morning shows of Tiger Zinda Hai, a Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starred film, had to be stopped in many cinema halls across Rajasthan after members of the Valmiki community raised slogans, tore and burnt posters of the film over the alleged use of a pejorative word by Salman during a promotional event.

The protests started from Ajmer and soon reached Jaipur and Kota, leading to the cancellation of the morning shows in several cinema halls of the film that released nationwide on Friday.

According to information, the Valmiki community is aggrieved due to the alleged use of pejorative language by Salman Khan, and by Shilpa Shetty earlier. The police remanded several people in custody. The protesters alleged that Salman had insulted the Valmiki community by using “cheap language”.

Trending

The video of Salman, uttering the pejorative words has gone viral, and triggered tension in Ajmer. The aggrieved protesters in large numbers reached Mridang Theatre late on Thursday night and tore up the film posters and many also set ablaze the actor’s posters.

They also warned cinema hall owners to stop screening the movie or else they will have to pay a big price, sources confirmed. The movie has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and comes as a sequel to Kabir Khan’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger.