Actress Rasika Dugal, who will soon be seen playing the role of Safia Manto in Manto in Nandita Das’ Manto with Nawazuddin Siddique had taken on another challenging role in a movie titled Hamid which she recently wrapped up. And now she has a yet interesting role coming up in a movie titled Reincarnation.

This movie is based on a short film directed by Gaurav Bakshi. He had made a short film of the same name and now is making a feature film which has been drawn from the short.

The movie is produced by Hamara Movies marking their debut into film production. Directed by Gaurav Bakshi the movie has a stellar cast of Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Akshay Oberoi in the lead role.

Reincarnation is a story of a man who thinks he is a reincarnation of Mahatma Gandhi and Rasika Dugal will be seen portraying yet another interesting character this time as a probable disciple of Sanjay Mishra’s on-screen character. Rasika Dugal said in a statement, “I play a woman who is very aware of her sexuality and (as a friend described it ) is casually brave.”

The film is directed by Gaurav Bakshi and the basic premise of the film is an extension of his short film Reincarnation which is a story of a man who believes he is a reincarnation of Gandhi. “When I read the script, what interested me most was that I couldn’t place the film in any genre.The fact that I couldn’t slot it into any category made it exciting for me” the actress said in a statement. Rasika was recently seen in Tu Hai Mera Sunday for which she was critically acclaimed.